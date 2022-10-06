Kanye West Asks Justin Bieber If He’s ‘Cancelled Again’ After Wife Hailey Defends ‘Vogue’ Editor

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kanye West45 years old, shouted at justin bieber28, after publicly acknowledging that his wife Hailey Bieber defended the vogue editor he recently criticized. The rapper shared a screenshot of a E ! On line title speaking of the defending model Gabriella Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against his “White Lives Matter” shirt, and asked the “Baby” crooner if he was “cancelled” in the caption. ” Wait, am I canceled again??? Justin, please let me know,” the caption read.

The response prompted a slew of comments from Kanye’s followers, who wondered where the situation would lead next. “Damn…this is getting interesting,” wrote one follower while another exclaimed, “No one can undo Ye! A third shared, “Justin please let him know” and a fourth wrote, “Justin let him know!!!” »

Kanye’s latest post about Hailey and Justin comes a day after Hailey shared her support for Gabriella after Kanye mocked and applauded her comments on her ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts. “My respect for you runs deep my friend! she wrote on her Instagram stories, adding that “to know you is to love you and to work with you is an honor.” The kindest. the most talented. the funniest. the classiest.

Shortly after Kanye shared his post with Justin, he shared a lengthy statement defending his shirts and calling the people giving them “all the attention” during fashion week as “scheduled sheep.” He also wrote that the boots “Gab”, apparently Gabriella, was wearing were “garbage” and mentioned Justin again at the end. “JUSTIN GET YOUR DAUGHTER BEFORE I FUCK ME,” he wrote.

Kanye’s final standout moments come two days after he caused controversy by wearing the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt in a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week for his Yeezy collection. Models at the show also wore the shirts, and photos from the event were shared by the ‘Jesus Walks’ creator himself. He also reportedly gave a speech about his September falling out with brands like Gap and Adidas and his ex-wife Kim KardashianThe 2016 heist in Paris.

In addition to the controversy, Kanye has received support from some people, including fans and familiar faces like the right-wing political commentator Candace Owens. She took to Twitter to share a smiling photo of her and Kanye standing in the shirts and although she didn’t add a caption, it drew both favorable and unfavorable responses in the comments section. “All lives matter,” wrote one follower while another wrote, “ cool shirt I love all variations of the saying. In the end, it’s just a shirt. People, please don’t get tangled up in this. #AllLivesMatter #Peace and love. »