Kanye West at war with Nicki Minaj? This alarming index that worries fans

Everything suggests that the rag is currently burning between rapper Kanye West and his colleague Nicki Minaj. As proof, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband has just disconnected from the rapper’s social media accounts, accusing her of disrespecting her.

In full performance at the Essence Festival last week, Nicki Minaj asked the DJ to jump from his set list, his song “Monster” in collaboration with Kanye West while adding a very daring commentary. “A monster after all! she says. “A monster after all! But we don’t mess with clowns,” she told the crowd.

This reaction from the rapper comes the same day Cardi B announced her new single “Hot Shit” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye. Very quickly, fans guessed that Nicki can’t stomach the fact that Ye is working with her all-time enemy.

In the midst of this controversy, a strange act by Ye on Monday finally confirmed to netizens that there is indeed water in the gas. Indeed, Kanye West who does not support this lack of respect has unsubscribed from Nicki Minaj’s Instagram account.

As a reminder, the track “Monster”, from the album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy by Kanye West was released in 2012. On this track which has experienced a meteoric rise, Ye has invited Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Bon Iver.

