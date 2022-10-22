Kanye West attacks Hailey Bieber and challenges Justin Bieber!

Kanye West seems very angry with Hailey Bieber. He did not hesitate to challenge Justin Bieber on social networks.

Kanye West has a new target in his sights. After Pete Davidson, the famous rapper is now attacking Hailey Bieber on social networks. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kanye West angry he explodes on the networks

There are always so many of you to follow news about Kanye West. And for good reason ! Since his breakup with Kim Kardashian, the rapper hasn’t stopped talking about him.

Visibly badly in his skin, the artist connects the controversies. The list of his enemies seems to grow day by day.

And while Gigi Hadid wanted to reframe the interpreter of the title “Niggas in Paris” after his attacks on Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the latter very quickly changed targets.

Now, Kanye West is at war with Hailey Bieber. Like its sister, Justin Bieber’s wife defended the Vogue journalist.

And this, after this one has criticized his controversial “White Lives Matter” t-shirts. It was on social media that the dad of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago posted an article from E! News in which we learn that Kendall Jenner’s BFF preferred to support the journalist instead of the rapper.

A blow for Kanye West who took this affront very badly. “Wait, am I canceled again??? », wrote the former son-in-law of Kris in an Instagram story before adding: “Justin (Bieber, editor’s note) please let me know. »

Indeed, it seems that the Canadian singer’s wife did not appreciate the way Ye attacked Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

“My respect for you runs deep my friend!“So launched the supermodel on her own networks. MCE TV tells you more!

Hailey Bieber supports Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

If Hailey Bieber defended Gabriella Karefa-Johnson against Kanye West, She’s not the only one. ” One thing about me: I will always speak my mind and always try to honor my truth. My thoughts are mine and I stick to them. Thank you all for supporting me in there »wanted to thank the journalist in the face of this wave of support.

However, she also seems to have a “phobia” social networks. There is little, the rapper Donda had not hesitated to make fun of the young woman.

“I’ve had some serious volatility over the past two days, but nothing has been as bad as what people have been saying about my body and my appearance,” she added.

Anyway, this war scares Kanye West who is afraid of getting boycott by the fashion world as he tries to make his mark there.

He is also preparing to open his own shops and would be looking for qualified sellers to work in its establishments.

It remains to be seen whether this new controversy around Kanye West will gain momentum or quickly fall into oblivion. Case to follow therefore… And very closely.