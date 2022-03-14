Kanye West attacks Pete Davidson for bragging about sleeping with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West in recent hours has dedicated himself to sending strong messages against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, for posting a video with her daughter North West on TikTok even though he has asked her not to.

Through photos and videos, The 44-year-old rapper has exposed his annoyance at the foolishness of the socialite to share the private life of his children on social networks. In addition to not allowing him to see them as he would like even when they have joint custody.

However, and as if that were not enough, Kanye West in another of the recordings attacked Pete Davidson, for sending him text messages in which he gives details of the intimate life he has with his ex-wife.

“At this point he is going too far. God please. Boyfriend texts me bragging about being in bed with my wife.” he said before the cameras while saying a prayer for the good of his children.

Kanye West accuses Pete Davidson of revealing intimate life with Kim Kardashian

“I’m like, ‘Well, who’s taking care of my kids if they’re texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?'”he added.

In another part of the video, Ye also addressed the issue of the divorce he signed with Kim Kardashian a few days ago, because despite much speculation, he is happy with his decision and what the judge determined.

“Every time I do something positive, something negative comes… I go and change the lawyer so that we can finally get a divorce and in a way I was the one who is the stalker,” mentioned.

Filter alleged conversation between Pete Davidson and Kanye West

The statements of kanye-west occur minutes after comedian Dave Sirus, who has worked with Pete Davidson as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” shared on his Twitter account a series of screenshots showing the messages that Ye has exchanged with his friend on Instagram.

In the conversation you can read how Pete Davidson asks him to stop the attacks against him and Kim Kardashian. She also assures him that despite being asked, she has not wanted to stage parodies of him on his show.

Filter alleged conversation between Kanye West and Pete Davidson

Photo: Capture Twitter @DaveSirus

“What you are doing to your family is dangerous and you are going to mark them for life. Please handle these matters in private, I beg of you.” says the comedian to the rapper.

Pete Davidson asks Kanye West for a truce

Photo: Capture Twitter @DaveSirus

