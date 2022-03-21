Kanye West banned from performing at the Grammys for his online behavior

Los Angeles, USA

Ye will not perform at the Grammys this year. A report in The Blast said the musician was told on Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, which will take place on April 3.

A representative for Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, confirmed the information in The Blast article in an email to the Associated Press. She offered no additional comment.

Ye had not yet been confirmed as someone to perform in the show, which has heralded acts like Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil’ Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. Ye’s album “Donda” is nominated for album of the year. Representatives for the Recording Academy have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

According to reports, the decision was made in response to his “worrying online behavior”.

Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah called Ye’s treatment his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as “increasingly belligerent” on The Daily Show last week.

“What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful women, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing her, to stop harassing her,” Noah said.