Kanye West blackmails Billie Eilish: no excuses, no Coachella

Qhen we talk about Kanye West, 44, can be expected of anything. Especially since he separated from Kim Kardashian41, who somehow “Stemmed” his somewhat crazy outingsthe situation seems a bit degenerate.

And this is also demonstrated by the last episode that saw him as the protagonist, where he took it out – for no reason – with Billie Eilish20.

The singer was standing a few days ago performing at a concertwhen a fan of his had one Respiratory crisis. Without hesitation, Eilish interrupted the performance asking if anyone in the audience had a inhalerto allow him to breathe well again.

“Before starting to sing again“, He said, “I want to make sure this person is okay“. Commendable initiative, of course, but keep these words in mind, because there are always those look for the rotten even in a good deed. In this case, that “someone” was really Kanye West.

Kanye West at Coachella. But on one condition

As reported by the New York Postthe rapper just stated that will not perform among the artists of the next Coachella Festival – where ours are also expected Maneskin – if the singer, before, did not will apologize to Travis Scott. Stop everyone – you are rightly thinking – and now what does Travis Scott have to do with it?

Kanye argues that the Eilish – stopping the concert until the doctors intervene – somehow denigrated Scott for the Astroworld tragedyor the artist’s concert last November in which eight people died and several hundred were injured in the throng.

For a weird rapper’s mind link, the fact that Eilish rescued a fan – rather than let it suffocate – it would have put his friend Travis in a bad lightwhich unfortunately he couldn’t save those eight boys’ lives, who died during one of his concerts. The point is that Eilish never mentioned the Astroworld tragedynor Scott.

“Come on Billie we love you. Please, apologize to Trav and the families of the people who lost their lives», Wrote the rapper,« Nobody wanted this to happen. Travis had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and is very hurt from what happened, “adding that” Travis will be with me at Coachella, but I need Billie to apologize first“.

The replica of Bille Eilish

Eilish’s reply was immediate, probably astonished by the words of her colleague, who declared that she had not “never said anything about Travis. I was just helping a fan ».

When, timidly, a user wrote that the offense by Billie it existed only in West’s mindthe rapper replied even more viciously: «The world is racist, sexist, homophobic and crazyphobic“, he wrote. «This contemptuous keep saying I’m out of my mind every time I speak ». The point is exactly the opposite: every time he speaks he seems to confirm it.

