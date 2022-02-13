Kanye West blackmails Billie Eilish, replies: “I’ve never done that!”

Kanye West

Through social media Kanye West has made it known that he will not perform at Coachella with Travis Scott if Billie Eilish does not first apologize to his famous colleague (about whom, however, the singer would never have said anything).

Kanye West vs Billie Eilish

Once again Kanye West has caused an uproar with his unexpected and hardly understandable outburst and which would have as the protagonist the youngest colleague Billie Eilish. Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband has made it known that she won’t be performing at Coachella with Travis Scott if first the singer does not apologize to her colleague for an alleged message where Eilish – who has already firmly denied the issue – would have lashed out at him for the terrible accident that occurred at his Astroworld concert where several people lost their life and over 300 were injured.

“Come on Billie, we love you, but please apologize to Travis and the families of the people who lost their lives, nobody wanted that to happen. Travis had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened. And yes, Travis will be with me at Coachella, but to perform I need Billie to apologize first “wrote Kanye West on social media.

Billie Eilish’s replica

Billie Eilish obviously replied to the rapper’s words by specifying that she had said absolutely nothing about the case that interested Travis Scott. A few days ago Eilish jumped to the headlines for stopping a concert of her because of a fan feeling bad in the crowd, and maybe the episode and the singer’s words were misinterpreted by Kanye West. “I didn’t say a word about Travis, but I just helped a fan of mine“, Replied Billie Eilish. Will the affair have further developments?