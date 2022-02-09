Kanye West bought a 4.5 million mansion in front of Kim Kardashian’s house

After spending more than 4.5 million dollars for a house across the street from where Kim Kardashian lives, Kanye West plans to spend more money to demolish it and build a mansion from scratch. “Kanye’s new home is being worked on – a source told People – He bought it just for the location. She is close to Kim and the children. She has a vision for the house and plans to begin construction as soon as possible. ”The purchase comes after the 44-year-old rapper and entrepreneur spent a whopping $ 57.3 million on a luxury villa in Malibu . A mansion that, however, was still too far from his four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “He wants to be as close to his children as possible,” the insider said. West’s new home consists of five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It covers over a thousand square meters, which will be used to house the new villa under construction. Meanwhile, Kanye West is putting one of his two Wyoming ranches up for sale for $ 11 million.

Kanye West, divorce from Kim Kardashian

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West maintain a great relationship, the influencer decided to speed up divorce proceedings. According to rumors, Kim’s lawyers contacted those of her ex-husband to “take this case forward towards a quick and friendly resolution”. The documents read: “The marriage of the parties has irremediably failed. The petitioner (Kim Kardashian) no longer wishes to be married to the defendant (Kanye West). There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to separate the two and put an end to the marital status ”. According to some rumors, however, the rapper would not be ready to officially close the marriage with the ex and, indeed, would like to try to reconnect. Kim Kardashian, however, would not be of the same opinion, as confirmed by a source to the American media. “Kim has no desire to reconcile with Kanye and wants their divorce to be formalized as soon as possible. Their irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable rupture of the marriage, and there is no longer any possibility of saving it through counseling or other means ”. The same American TV star said: “Kanye and I both deserve the opportunity to build a new life as soon as possible.”