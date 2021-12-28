Kanye West buys a house opposite that of the former Kim Kardashian- Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

To grab that house in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, Kanye West paid a whopping $ 421,000 more than the set price, which was just over $ 4 million, eventually paying it $ 4.5 million. But to push the rapper to buy, finalized last December 20, was not the construction itself – definitely far from the glitz he is usually used to – but rather his privileged position, given that it is right in front of it. of ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “When he realized that the house was for sale, Kanye jumped at the opportunity – confirmed an anonymous source to the New York Post -. The acquisition was made simply for logistical reasons, so that he can be close to his children and can go to them in the blink of an eye ».

Swimming pool and riding school Built in 1955 and inhabited by a single owner, the single-storey house has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and although inside it needs some modernization work, it does have a swimming pool, horse stables (with barn, saddlery and large paddock) and independent garage for two cars. Although more modest than the other properties, the house fits into West’s rich real estate portfolio, which also includes two ranches in Wyoming (one of which has been up for sale for $ 11 million, but has not yet bought it. none) and a luxurious modern-style mansion in Malibu, bought in September for $ 57.3 million.

He does not resign In February, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper after nearly seven years of marriage and four children (North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2) and although he never misses an opportunity to beg her to get back together. even did a concert in early December, when he dedicated the song “Runaway” to her), the socialite continues to hang out with Pete Davidson and seems willing to go on without West.