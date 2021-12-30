Kanye West buys house in front of Kim Kardashian (to win her back)

Kanye West seems really intent on win back the ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He has said this several times, even in public, and now he has moved on to facts. By buying a house right in front of the ex. In order to grab the house in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, Kanye (which is now called Ye) he unloaded a good 421 thousand dollars more than the fixed price – which was just over $ 4 million – paying it in the end 4.5 million. But to push the rapper to purchase, finalized last December 20, was not the construction itself – definitely far from the pomp he is usually used to – but rather his privileged position: “When he realized that the house was in sale, Kanye jumped at the chanceA source told al New York Post. According to the insider, the purchase “was made simply for logistical reasons, so that Kanye can be close to the children and can go to them in the blink of an eye“.

Kanye West’s new mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles. NIPI / IPA

But maybe Kanye bought that house with swimming pool and riding stables also to try to win back his ex-wife. Since she asked for the divorce after almost seven years of marriage and four children (North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2), he didn’t miss a chance for beg her to get back together. Kanye’s last public appeal to Kim dates back to December 9. During the concert charity held together with Drake, the artist has changed the words of the ending of his song Runaway just to ask his ex-wife to get back together: “Baby, I need you to run back to me… more specifically, Kimberly“. The dedication had the opposite effect: Kim – who since last November would have found love with the 28-year-old Pete Davidson – the next day she went to a judge for to be officially declared single and to say goodbye to the married surname.

Behind the reality star’s latest legal moves, second Page Six there is a very specific reason. Kim is embarassed from the behavior of the ex-husband. The rapper «does nothing but declare that he wants to win her back yet continues to live in his Malibu home with his new flame, the twenty-two year old model and influencer Vinetria“:”Kim thinks this is really weirdAn insider told Page Six. But now Kanye has added the cottage just across the street from the former home to his huge real estate portfolio – which in addition to the $ 57.3 million Malibu residence includes two Wyoming ranches. To know Kim’s reaction, and any sentimental twists, we just have to wait.