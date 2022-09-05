Kanye West Celebrates Kim and Pete’s Split in a Really Violent Way

We knew that Kanye was going to be very happy with the separation of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, but maybe not to this point…

Kanye West is quite entertaining, no one can deny that.

The rapper was delighted with the recent separation from Kim K and took the opportunity to make an Instagram publication of which only “Yeezus” has the secret. We don’t know if Pete Davidson should take it seriously, but knowing Kanye West, we’re a little concerned.

The rapper bluntly announces the death of Pete Davidson at the age of 28. It should be noted – to avoid any confusion – that the main interested party is indeed alive.

Since then, the publication has been removed but it contained this message:





We can also read in small print that Kid Cudi was to perform during the funeral, but that he is afraid of having bottles thrown at his head.

This attack refers to the performance of Cudi, a former friend of Kanye, at the Rolling Loud festival. Cudi, who had to replace Ye who had withdrawn, had to interrupt his concert because people (probably Ye fans) were throwing bottles at him.

Really smat all that, Mr. West.

For now, we still have no response from Davidson, but given his character, we can expect a response.

