Kanye West changed her number to avoid being contacted by Kim Kardashian

A source says: “Kanye West changed her phone number so that Kim Kardashian can only contact him through her bodyguards”

At the beginning there were rumors that, despite the separation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had remained on good terms for the sake of the children.

A new source, however, denies, and says that the former couple no longer speak.

Not only that: the rapper “He changed all his phone numbers and told Kim Kardashian that she can only contact him through her bodyguards. “

The source told Page Six that Kanye West had cut off all communications with Kim Kardashian even before she filed for divorce in court.

Despite the animosity, however, it seems that the couple have continued to follow the path of co-parenting for their four children: North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 1.

“Before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed her numbers and told her: ‘You can contact me through my security’ – explains the source, who then adds – Despite this, she trusts him when it comes to children “.

“She leaves the house and he comes and spends time with the children. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy. ‘

The first rumors of the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began to circulate in January.

At the time, a source said:

“Kim is focusing on the new year and a lot of amazing things that are coming. He’s tried everything he can to make things work with Kanye, but he’s not going well at all “.

“Kim maintained the relationship in hopes of change and for the sake of the children, but all the signs point to divorce “.

Divorce which Kim Kardashian then officially asked for on February 19.

Despite the fact that from that moment the two have stopped talking to each other and have not in fact any type of relationship, the agreement is that she would never have prevented Kanye from having a relationship with their children, but that she – at his request – does not would never have been present at the meetings.

“Kim made it clear that Kanye can talk to his kids anytime he wants – said the source – He never threatened to keep him away from children. Just hope it doesn’t harm them in some way. But she knows that he loves them and the children love their dad. “

And again: “The divorce was difficult for Kanye, but knowing that he can spend time with his children and that he has shared custody is making it a little easier.”

“Kanye hopes he and Kim will reconcile, but he does not expect it in the immediate future ».