Kanye West changes name: Kim Kardashian’s reaction

Kanye West wants to change her name and simply register as Ye. The rapper would have already started the practices, as demonstrated by the US magazine People who came into possession of the documents with which the request was made.

According to the papers, Kanye, whose full name is Kanye Omari West, would like to take the name he often used for his shows and also for one of his albums, namely Ye, for “personal reasons”.

In the past, rapper and ex-husband of Kim Kardashian had expressed his love for this biblically inspired name.

“I believe that ‘ye’ is the most used word in the Bible, and within the Bible it means ‘you’. So, I am you, I am us, I am everyone ”, he said in 2018, when he presented the album of the same name.

In the last few hours, after Kanye’s decision was made known, rumors began to circulate about Kim’s possible reaction to the latest initiative of the now ex-husband. The socialite and entrepreneur, in fact, is still legally called Kim Kardashian West, as are her four children, who bear the surname of the father.

According to a source to the tabloid Tmz, Kim has no intention of eliminating West from her name or that of her children, beyond Kanye’s decision. A very different choice from the past, when the failure of his two previous marriages, with the music producer Damon Thomas and with the basketball player Kris Humphries, he had decided to keep only his last name.

“It’s important for her to keep the same surname as her children and she doesn’t even plan to change the surname of North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint,” says the insider. Kim and Kanye’s relationship seems to have stabilized since the couple took different paths, so much so that the two have returned to be seen together on multiple occasions.

She participated in the presentation of the rapper’s new album, Donda, and supported him along with the rest of the family on several occasions, while he seemed to dedicate several lines of his new songs to her, complete with a moment of emotion during a performance.

Also, after Kanye’s brief spell with Irina Shayk, he and Kim would be seen at lunch together in Malibu as they ate and chatted amiably. Fans of the couple who are hoping for a flashback, however, will be disappointed as it seems the two just want to remain friends for the sake of their children.

On the other hand, when the episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which Kim vented to sisters Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie about her marital problems, incompatibilities now seemed to have taken root.

“He should have a wife who supports his every move and travel with him and do everything and I can’t “, were the words of Kardashian, who among other things at the time had admitted to feeling a failure:”I feel like a failure, a third marriage “.