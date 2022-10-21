Kanye West claims Drake is the best rapper in the world and slept with his ex-stepmom

In recent hours, Kanye West will again be controversial. Podcast guest once again Drink Fields presented by NORE and DJ EFN, the rapper took the opportunity to discuss a whole host of subjects, including his admiration for Drake. In the process, he will drop an embarrassing file on the Canadian.

Kanye West displays Drake

The bomb will have been dropped during the very followed passage of Yes in the show Drink Fields. For his third appearance on the podcast, the controversial artist will have spoken of Drake, with whom he now seems on better terms, saying that the Canadian was simply “the best rapper alive”. A most amazing compliment, especially coming from West.

To believe that he could have stopped there, but it was bad to know the mogul now without any filter, which will suggest following that Champagne Papi had an affair with Kris Jenner, his ex-mother-in-law : ” You know what I mean. Aye, Corey [Gamble] know what that means”referring to the longtime boyfriend of Kim Kardashian’s mother.

Note that this is not the first time that rumors linking the 6 God to the Kardashian clan have surfaced. In 2018, there was speculation that Drake had slept with Kim Kardashian during his clash with Kanye. Kim himself then denied: “Nothing ever happened. End of the story. »