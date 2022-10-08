Kanye West claims his crush on Kylie Jenner’s best friend!

New provocation for Kanye West? He recently fell for a new girl, who is none other than Kylie Jenner’s BFF!

Kanye West has yet another crush. But this time, his crush is likely to annoy the world. The rapper has announced that he has a crush on Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner’s best friend! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kanye West in a relationship with a relative of the Jenners?

Feelings come and go with Kanye West. Since his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the rapper flutters from conquest to conquest. And the latest is rather surprising.

The interpreter of “Donda” has indeed set his sights on a certain Stassie Karanikolaou. And this is none other than Kylie Jenner’s best friend!

Is this a way for Ye to stay close to the Kardashian clan? In any case, this new romance does not please everyone.

The one who did again controversy recently with his shocking remarks, is not quite finished with his beautiful family. The rapper is visibly struggling to detach himself from his past.

And his new girlfriend, proves that Ye wants to stay close to the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Something that Kim Kardashian and her family support less and less.

Recently, it was Khloé Kardashian who stepped up to beg Kanye West to stop to attack Kim Kardashian on social networks.

“Yeah, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media, but stop it. You’re the father of my nephews and nieces and I’m trying to be respectful, but please, STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to avoid controversyKhloé said.

Ye’s ex-in-law exasperated

“Again, you tell the story of the anniversary. That’s enough. We all know the truth, and in my opinion, everyone’s had enough“, here referring to the scandal he caused at the birthday party of his four-year-old daughter, Chicago, last January.

As we can see, the rapper’s ex-in-laws are looking for peace while Kanye West continues to add fuel to the fire. But the rapper business man does not intend to stop there.

King of provocation, Kanye West is certainly! After violently attacking Gigi Hadid this weekhe let loose again in an interview with an American far-right presenter!

He also returned to his support for Donald Trump. “The fact that I did not say that I like Trump was a form of manipulation (…) But I didn’t know how close my own wife was to the Clintons “, he launched, without saying more”did he declare.

On the recent controversy associated with his White Lives Matter t-shirt, Kanye explained himself again. “I do certain things on instinct (…) My father is a cultivated former Black Panther. And he messaged me today, and it said “White Lives Matter, hahahaha”.

“I said, ‘I thought that was a funny t-shirt. I thought the idea of ​​me wearing it was funny”, said the star. Not sure that his idea made me laugh a lot though!