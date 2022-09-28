Kanye West compares his split with Kim Kardashian to the death of the Queen of England

In an Instagram “story”, rapper Kanye West draws a parallel between his breakup with Kim Kardashian and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Kanye West still can’t digest his breakup with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. It is a truism to say so. The American rapper publishes at will his resentments since his divorce from Kim. The heartache haunts him to such an extent that he finds all the means to express it. After the threats against Kim’s partner, Kanye West has just struck again.

In an Instagram “story”, Kanye West once again mentioned his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Externalizing his discomfort, he compares his pain to that which millions of English people must have felt when the Queen of England died on September 8, 2022. “LONDON, I UNDERSTAND WHAT YOU FEEL”wrote yesterday on his social network. “I ALSO LOST MY QUEEN.”adds the rapper.

Since their breakup, which dates back to February 2021, Kanye West has continued to send pleading messages to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Combining lament and message of love, he asks Kim Kardashian to come back with him. A pathetic attempt at reconquest that seems to have left his ex-wife at 37 degrees…