Kanye West compliments Kim Kardashian after her latest assault!

Since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have divorced, the rapper has not ceased to attack his ex-wife. If he always ends up apologizing, he does. One thing is certain, his fans no longer know how to follow him.

Kanye West compliments Kim Kardashian

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian got Kanye West. The latter accused him of stealing their daughter, Chicago. But a few hours later, he did not hesitate to praise the mother of his children.

During the Friday, October 7 episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Kanye West made several confidences about Kim Kardashian. “Kim is like a hybrid. She is not ” he admitted.

Before adding: “You know, she’s also a fashion person. She’s also a mom. She is also an activist. She is a lawyer. And she is a multi-billionaire. .

“She is one of the most beautiful people of all time. This is now a friend-level dear video game character,” the rapper revealed. Afterwards, he criticized the media.

“And when you see a dangling headline, ‘Kim says, Oh, I’m gonna be single forever,’ that’s indoctrination. ‘Cause they want that person to tell all the little ones girls that they must be single. For all time “ .

If Kanye West praised the pretty brunette, he still criticized his children’s school. “What they do is take all the celebrities, actors, basketball players, and they throw them into this one school. And they indoctrinate the children” .

“I don’t compromise”

Kanye West has revealed that his son Psalm “is brilliant”. On the other hand, he accuses his nursery school of » indoctrinate him to make him another part of the system” .

Kanye West then explained that he had found a compromise with Kim Kardashian. “So right now we have come to a compromise. But I haven’t finished. Because I don’t compromise” .

The rapper is upset because his kids’ school doesn’t have a choir. “But we came to a compromise where my children go to my school after school. And they learn the choir” .

“I sat there with my son. And he came, and he said, ‘Why do I need to sing? I don’t even go to your school'” , reported Kanye West. The latter dreams that his children will join his school.

But the latter is not viewed favorably. Indeed, it has been the subject of several criticisms because of a very strange document that the parents must sign.

For her part, Kim Kardashian does not want to put her children in this famous school. She still found a compromise so as not to attract the wrath of her ex-husband Kanye West yet.

Since the artist is separated from the reality TV candidate, he does not give her much rest. It remains to be seen whether things will finally and definitively work out between them. Case to follow!