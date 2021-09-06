Kanye West confesses to betrayal to Kim Kardashian

The rapper admitted that he was unfaithful during his marriage and confessed it in Donda

The betrayal would continue even after the birth of the first two children.

The bomb was launched by Page Six that, hearing the words of a song from Kanye West’s new album, the rapper publicly admitted that he had cheated on his wife Kim Kardashian during their marriage.

Kanye West has recently released his tenth album and within the song Hurricane he would have admitted a series of shortcomings towards his ex-wife.

Mistakes

Kanye West would have listed all the mistakes made against Kim. Page Six declares that the rapper: “refers to infidelity during his marriage to Kim, even after the birth of the first two children”, namely North, born on June 15, 2013, and Saint, born on December 5, 2015.

The break

The decision to interrupt the marriage, however, would not have been caused by this alleged betrayal, but by the constantly misplaced attitudes of the rapper, especially for the presidential candidacy of the United States. To all this are added bipolarity and alcohol addiction. Yet Kim continues to support her ex-husband. All time.