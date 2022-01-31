Kanye West continues to attack Kim Kardashian, exactly as we expected

If we had wagered that post-divorce Kanye West would have started telling a series of meanness and meanness about his ex Kim Kardashian, we would have won a hefty sum.. But, after all, it’s no wonder why the rapper is behaving exactly like he did with another historical ex of his, Amber Rose.

In a recent podcast interview, Hollywood Unlocked, said he was particularly against his daughter North’s TikTok profile and that he had not been made aware of it and could not bear the idea that his eldest daughter, despite being only 8 years old, “wears a lipstick on TikTok“. According to what he says, he would have asked his cousin to speak with Kim to delete this profile and avoid further discussion.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

For heaven’s sake, legitimate concerns were it not for a couple of things: the make-up worn by the girl was clearly for fun (in one video it was a make-up for Halloween); the profile is shared with Kim and managed entirely by you and, to protect North from external hater attacks, comments have been disabled.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

As if that weren’t enough, he added that now people prefer him to Kim because he behaved better in this whole situation and ultimately he also said that his ex-wife would not allow him to enter their old house to spend more time with their children and that, even, the security would have accompanied him to the door saying that he was not a welcome person. Obviously that’s not all because there was no shortage of comments a Pete Davidson that it would have been disrespectful to him because, apparently, would already live with Kim and he would have kissed her live nationally, in the famous sketch of SNL“Slamming their relationship in my face while sitting in the audience.”

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Again, things don’t add up. Pete does not coexist with at all Kim. He bought a house in Los Angelesin his own neighborhood, to stay closer to his girlfriend and not have to constantly commute to New York. As for the timing of their relationship: they met during the Saturday Night Live and they started dating only later.

Well, Kanye West, despite a new girlfriend by his side (who is never mentioned by him on any occasion) he is simply doing what he has always used to us. Let’s expect more blows to ours in the future Kim who, wisely, has decided never to comment on these digs and calmly continue with his new life. Above all: that’s how it’s done!