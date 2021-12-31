Kanye West doesn’t give up and buys a house across from Kim Kardashian

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been saying goodbye for some time, the 44-year-old rapper seems to have not yet resigned himself to the idea that his ex-wife may want to live without him (as he is already doing together with his new boyfriend Pete Davidson, with whom he seems to have been dating for more than a month ), trying in every way to rekindle the spark that, 12 years ago, had led them to become one of the most powerful couples in show biz.

So this is how after making a blatant statement at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert held this month and declaring eternal love for Kim in all of her latest interviews stating, “When God brings Kimye together there will be millions of families who will be positively influenced. in seeing that they can overcome a separation »today Kanye has been considering buying a new home right across from his ex’s.

The new house bought by the founder of Yeezy is located in Hidden Hills (California), has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, was paid for 4.5 million dollars and was purchased in December, when Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s sister presented all the necessary documents to speed up the resolution of her marriage, so you can be officially single again as soon as possible.

“He wants to be able to accommodate children as much as possible. Living in Malibu was making visits more difficult for Kanye, ”a source close to told West and to the founder of the SKIMS brand, who together have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Salmo. “When he understood that he could buy the house and be close to his family, he jumped at the idea,” added the insider confirming how the rapper is doing everything to win back his ex-wife, who asked for the divorce from West in February after almost seven years of marriage, which took place in 2014 (after two years of dating) in Florence, at Forte Belvedere.

