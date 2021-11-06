Kanye West doesn’t want to divorce Kim Kardashian

Kanye West

“She is still my wife, we have not divorced,” the rapper breaks the silence almost a year after the end of the marriage with the socialite.

Kanye West doesn’t want to part with Kim Kardashian.

The socialite filed for divorce last February after six years of marriage and four children with the rapper.

However, West does not seem to have resigned himself and, after so many months, broke his silence about the thunderous breakup from Kardashian during the podcast Drink Champs, in which he defined the mother of his children as his “wife”.

“On Saturday Night Live, she said we only got divorced because they wanted her to say it. I haven’t even seen those papers, we haven’t divorced, ”said the rapper, who recently changed his name to YE. “It’s not a game for me. My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together ».

For Kanye, it’s all the tabloids’ fault that he and Kim ended up drifting apart. “If you see the media… that’s not what they’re promoting. It is not what they want. They want to see a new marriage, a new episode, a new TV show, ”the 44-year-old blurted out.

“My wife, because she is still my wife, hasn’t signed any documents.”

Despite Kanye’s claims, in April he and Kim settled before a judge to end their marriage and have joint custody of their children, North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm. (2).

Kim also seems to have definitely moved on and for some weeks she has been dating the comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she has been spotted several times in romantic attitudes.

Covermedia