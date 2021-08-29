Kanye West, Donda: the new album is finally available

Donda, the awaited new album by Kanye West was released today, August 29, 2021.

The tenth album studio of the rapper and producer from Atlanta, which comes about two years after the previous one Jesus is King, sees the participation of many artists among whom we find Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Pop Smoke, Syleena Johnson, Francis and the Lights, Vory, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Rooga, Young Thug, Don Toliver, The World Famous Tony Williams, Conway the Machine, KayCyy, Westside Gunn, The LOX, Jay Electronica, Swizz Beats, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch, Shenseea, The Sunday Service Choir and Ty Dolla $ ign.

Donda, which takes its title from the name of the mother by Kanye West, who passed away in 2007, was supposed to be released more than a year ago but the release was postponed several times, initially without giving a precise date. This year, several dates were announced but never met.

Since July, Kanye West has organized a series of listening events preview of the disc. The first event, Kanye West Presents: A Donda Listening Event, was held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, il July 22, 2021. A second event, Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Release, was held in the same place last 2 August. The third and last event, Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Experience, was held on August 26, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago. The release was announced for August 27, the day after the third event, but the album was only released today.

As for the cover, on streaming platforms, a totally black cover appears. The official album cover, on the other hand, takes inspiration from the French artist and sculptress, Louise Bourgeois.

Below, find the tracklist from Donda.

Kanye West, Donda: the tracklist

1. Donda Chant (feat. Syleena Johnson)

2. Jail (feat. Francis & the Lights and Jay-Z)

3. God Breathed (feat. Vory)

4. Off the Grid (feat. Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign)

5. Hurricane (feat. Lil Baby and The Weeknd)

6. Praise God (feat. Baby Keem and Travis Scott)

7. Jonah (feat. Lil Durk and Vory)

8. Ok Ok (feat. Fivio Foreign and Lil Yachty)

9. Junya (feat. Playboi Carti)

10. Believe What I Say

11. 24 (feat. Sunday Service Choir)

12. Remote Control (feat. Young Thug)

13. Moon (feat. Don Toliver and Kid Cudi)

14. Heaven and Hell

15. Donda (feat. Ariana Grande and Tony Williams)

16. Keep My Spirit Alive (feat. Conway the Machine, KayCyy and Westside Gunn)

17. Jesus Lord (feat. Jay Electronica and Swizz Beatz)

18. New Again (feat. Chris Brown)

19. Tell the Vision (performed by Pop Smoke)

20. Lord I Need You

21. Pure Souls (feat. Roddy Ricch and Shenseea)

22. Come to Life

23. No Child Left Behind (feat. Sunday Service Choir and Vory)

24. Jail, Pt. 2 (feat. DaBaby and Marilyn Manson)

25. Ok Ok, Pt. 2 (feat. Shenseea and Rooga)

26. Junya, Pt. 2 (feat. Playboi Carti and Ty Dolla Sign)

27. Jesus Lord, Pt. 2 (feat. Jay Electronica, The LOX and Swizz Beatz)