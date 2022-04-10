Kanye West, Drake, Doja Cat and More Nominees for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

In May, a trio of Hip Hop heavyweights are in line to potentially collect material at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Kanye West, Drake and Doja Cat have double-digit nominations under their belts, with Doja being the top female artist nominee with 14. The Weeknd is the top female artist nominee with 17 names, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100. Artist and Ye has 13 names, including a nearly clean sweep in Top Christian Song and Top Gospel Song.

Drake currently holds the record for most Billboard Music Awards wins with 29, including Artist of the Decade at the 2021 ceremony. He will compete for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Artist of the Billboard 200 and Top 100 artist alongside artists such as Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and his aforementioned collaborator “The Crew”.

In other categories, first-time nominee Latto is up for Top Rap Female Artist alongside Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Juice WRLD, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby and Polo G are all nominated for Top Rap Artist. . Grammy Award-winning duo Silk Sonic are up for Best Duo/Group, Best R&B Artist, Best R&B Album and Best R&B Song, while Givēon has seven nominations, including Best R&B Artist, Best Male R&B Artist and Best New Artist.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 15 on NBC. You can see the full list of nominees here.

While Doja wins a number of awards, her acceptance speech might not be as memorable as the one she gave at the Grammys when she and SZA won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. for their “Kiss Me More” collaboration. After SZA took the stage when he needed crutches for a broken ankle, Doja sprinted from the toilet before enjoying the moment in tears.

“I like to minimize shit, but this? It’s a big deal,” she said. “Thank you everybody.”

