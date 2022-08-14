Kanye West, Drake, Eminem… When rap samples video games

Both rap and video games were born in the same period, popularized by South Bronx block parties on one side and Pong on the other. Today, we are not talking to you about Snoop Dogg who is chaining up cameos, 50 cent who is releasing a new action game or Travis Scott who is inaugurating a second concert on the Fortnite stage. This article focuses on another form of art: the sample.

A sample, what is it? This is a process that consists of extracting sound loops from existing pieces, then playing them repeatedly to form an instrumental.

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – Human Video Game

Sampled game: Donkey Kong

Album: He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper (1988)

Even before he played the Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith was a hip-hop lover as well as a big fan of arcades. In 1988, he came out in collaboration with producer DJ Jazzy Jeff He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapperan album that multiplies the samples and will be certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Human Video Gamelast track of the album, includes the OST as well as some sound effects of Donkey Kong. “I like all types of games, I try to get the highest score. But now I think I have a favorite. It’s me against a monkey, he got my girl, gotta save her“, Smith loose in the first verse. It is probably the most popular sampled game in the 1980s, and one of the first.

Jay Z – Money, Cash, Hoes

Sampled game: Golden Ax

Album: Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life (1998)

In the title Money, Cash, Hoes (1998) produced by Swizz Beatz and rapped by Jay Z, we can hear Thief’s Theme, a track from a Sega classic called Golden Ax. If the artist never confirmed anything on this subject, the comparison was quickly made obvious.

Eminem, J. Black & Masta Ace – Hellbound

Sampled game: SoulCalibur

Album: Game Over (2000)

Proposed by Eminem, J. Black and Masta Ace, Hellbound was recorded for the compilation album Game Over (2000) by Yosumi Records. This remix of Eminem’s verse on Hustlers & Hardcore sample the song Sacrifice from SoulCalibur, originally composed by Takanori Otsuka.

J. Cole – Dollar and a Dream III

Sampled game: Kingdom Hearts 2

Album: Cole World: The Sideline Story (2011)

In the series of songs Dollar and a Dream, J.Cole repeatedly talks about the path to success. For Dollar and a Dream IIIa song that appears on his very first album Cole World: The Sideline Storyhe uses the piece Darkness of the Unknown by composer Yoko Shimoura, which can be found in the game Kingdom Hearts II.

A$AP Rocky – Jodye

Sampled Game: Breath of Fire IV

Album : Long.Live.A$AP (2011)

In 2011, A$AP Rocky released his first mixtape called Live. Love. A$AP. Among the most popular titles, we find Jodye, a track based on the song Destructionde from Breath of Fire IV, the Capcom role-playing game. For the record, in the first mixtape of the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob released in 2012, A$AP Rocky poses on Purple Kisses, an intimate track that mainly talks about drugs and sex. We also guess the OST of Silent Hill 2 composed by Akira Yamaoka.

Joey Bada$$ – FromdaTomb$ feat. chuck strangers

Sampled deck: LA Noire

Album: 1999 (2012)

In 2012, young New York rapper Joey Badass surprised Rockstar fans by releasing FromdaTomb$ featuring Chuck Strangers. We hear the jazzy sounds of the main theme of LA Noire. The title is taken from the artist’s first mixtape, 1999.

Kanye West – Facts

Sampled game: Street Fighter II

Album: The Life of Pablo (2016)

If we can attribute many faults to him, Kanye West is undeniably a maestro of the sample coupled with a fine music lover. We already knew it with the gospel pieces he borrows for The College Dropout or the Bon Iver melodies used in My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In his seventh studio album The Life of Pablothe artist proposes Facts (Charlie Heat Version)a track that uses the flow used by Drake on Jumpman (by the way co-author). He samples Dirt and Grime from Father’s Children but also sound effects from Street Fighter II: The World Warrior (1991). Mr. West is not at his first attempt; for Ultralight Beam and No More Parties in LA, he uses sound effects from Counter-Strike and NBA Jam. Remember that the artist also tried one day to create his own video game: Only One, an aborted project which presented his mother’s path to the gates of paradise.

Drake – KMT

Sampled Game: Sonic

Album: More Life (2017)

If it is not directly recognized because it is extensively edited, His World by Tomoya Ohtani, a piece of the Sonic soundtrack, is found in KMT by Drake, a track from the album More Life (2017).

Lil Uzi Vert – XO Tour Lif3

Sampled game: Minecraft

Album : Luv Is Rage 2 (2017)

XO Tower Lif3 is probably the track that blew up Lil Uzi Vert’s popularity. In his melodies, he uses the sound effect of doors from Minecraft. The artist is a true adept, in Secure The Bag in particular, he poses on the music of Super Monkey Ball. And for You Better Moveit even uses the sounds of the Windows 3D Pinball game.

The Bean – Bad Payer

Sampled game: Hollow Knight

Album : ERRR (2021)

In France too, we have our examples. The bean, which is presented as an embodiment of the new wave, raps on Midna’s Lamentations from The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess or even on Lavanville from Pokémon. In Bad Payer, its producer Demna samples the OST of Hollow Knight.

