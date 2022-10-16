Kanye West drops a bomb in the middle of an interview: he claims that Drake had a relationship with Kris Jenner (video)

Kanye West appeared on the Drink Champs podcast for the third time and didn’t hold back. The artist 45-year-old claimed that Drake is the “greatest rapper of all time” and, in the same breath, praised the Canadian artist for having sex with Kris Jenner.

By telling the facilitators NORE and DJ EFN that Drake is the greatest rapper of all time, West backtracked on a previous allegation he made regarding Kim’s mother’s intimate relationship kardashians with the rapper”God’s Plan”.

NORE asked West what he meant when he claimed that Drake “fuck“Jenner.

West first praised Drake for pulling it off, then responded by saying that Corey gambleJenner’s boyfriend of eight years, knew what he meant.

Drake has remained close to the family Kardashian Jenner over the years and speculation about his relationship with Kris dates back to 2013.

Kris Jenner attended Drake’s album release party and they took a photo together which fueled romance rumors.

Ahead of the launch party, Drake performed at Kylie Jenner’s 16th birthday party and reportedly met Kris.

Asked about his relationship with Jenner, Drake brushed off the question, saying he’s a friend to the whole family.

“I’m just a friend“Drake said. “I really like Kylie Jenner, I really like Kendall Jenner. Everyone is really nice. Khloe is really nice. And obviously, you know, the queen of it all, Kris Jenner, is my favorite. She’s the boss. She’s actually in town tonight, I tried to get her to come. She could drop by and play some FIFA, you know?“