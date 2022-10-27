Kanye West dumped by his agent and castigated by Kim Kardashian because of his anti-Semitic outings

“Hate speech is never acceptable or excusable,” considers the former wife of the rapper, who claims to be “alongside the Jewish community».

The list goes on. Adidas, Balenciaga, the Gap ready-to-wear chain and now Creative Artists Agency. All have cut ties with Kanye West since his anti-Semitic remarks, made in recent weeks on Twitter. The CAA agency, one of the most important in Hollywood represented the rapper; she ended their collaboration on Monday.

Other show business personalities, including Ari Emanuel, the president of another California agency, Endeavor, called on all companies to cut ties with the rapper. “Those who continue to do business with Kanye West give his misguided hatred an audienceexplained Ari Emanuel to the FinancialTimes. There should be zero tolerance anywhere for Kanye West’s anti-Semitism.»

Among other sanctions, the production company MRC canceled a documentary that had already been completed on the rapper. “We cannot support any content that expands its audience“said the company, quoted by the Los Angeles Times.

Beyond the actors of the entertainment industry, his lawyer Camille Vasquez, known for having defended Johnny Depp opposed to his ex-wife Amber Heard, also broke off all contact with him “About as quickly as it began, Kanye West’s working relationship with Johnny Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, came to an end“says the news site TMZ. The cador of the bar has decided to no longer represent the singer.

Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter after tweeting that he was going to attack Jews. The post has since been deleted by the social network. The rapper, who says he suffers from bipolar disorder, was previously banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours in March, amid his acrimonious divorce from American star Kim Kardashian. “Hate speech is never acceptable or excusable,” his ex-wife wrote on Twitter and Instagram on Monday, without mentioning the name of the father of his children. “I stand with the Jewish community and call for an immediate end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric against it”she added.

