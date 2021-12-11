Kanye West edits ‘Runaway’ lyrics for Kim Kardashian

Kanye West edited the lyrics of ‘Runaway’ during a recent performance, asking Kim Kardashian to return with him.

Kanye West doesn’t hide his feelings. The rapper performed Runaway, hit song of 2010, on the occasion of Larry Hoover’s free benefit concert with Drake, updating the text of the song, in which you can hear the phrase: “I need you to come back to me, Kim“. Will there be a flashback with Kim Kardashian after this romantic statement?

Kim Kardashian Kanye West

Kanye West changes Runaway lyrics for Kim Kardashian

Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian was in the audience, along with their 8-year-old daughter, North West, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Even Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Tyler the Creator, Offset, Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy were in attendance at the event, held at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

During his performance, fans were blown away when Kanye changed the lyrics of Runaway, humming, “I need you to come back to me, Kimberly“. Video:

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February – not the first time the rapper has expressed a desire to return with the mother of his four children. Will he succeed in his intent?

Kim Kardashian’s new partner

Last month, Kanye appeared on the show Drink Champs, where she talked about her divorce from the reality star. “My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together“, He insisted. “But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want there to be a new marriage, a new episode, a new TV show“.

Kim is currently dating the Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson: the couple has been spotted together on several occasions. “Kim has been protective of Kanye and her feelings and has tried to keep her encounters with Pete low-key because she doesn’t know how he will react.“A source recently told ET.

All rights reserved © 2021 – DG