Kanye West: for her 45th birthday, Kim Kardashian takes a step towards her ex-husband

Kim Kardashian decides to be the most mature between Kanye West and her… Thus, the reality TV star participates in the organization of a nice surprise on the occasion of the birthday of her ex.

Although divorced from Kanye WestKim Kardashian tries to keep as much as she can good relationship with his ex for the well-being of their four children. As a reminder, the reality TV star and the rapper had together North (2013), Holy (2015), Chicago (2018) and Psalm (2019). But their love didn’t last, partly because of the artist’s many pranks and problematic public statements against his wife and family.

The couple’s rocky split isn’t stopping Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s big sister to ensure that her former husband retains an integral place in the lives of their offspring. For example, on June 8, 2022, the one who had supported donald trump during the previous presidential election in the United States will celebrate its 45th anniversary. To mark the occasion and to show that his intentions to keep the peace between them are real, Kim Kardashian would prepare a nice surprise for the musician. According to a source who confided in hollywood-lifethe daughter of Kris Jenner would have expected that each of his children can give Kanye West a present.

Kim Kardashian lays down her arms for Kanye West’s birthday

We are told: “Kim Kardashian does not get involved in the anniversary projects of Kanye West This year, but she knows he will want to spend time with his children and celebrate with them. She took the kids shopping to pick out something for their dad’s birthday. She wanted to buy a gift for their dad for each of the kids because she still cares about Kanye, and that’s exactly what moms do. Kim thinks it’s important for their children to spend her birthday with him, and she would never take them away from their father.Another witness reportedly told Hollywood Life:Kanye will always be part of the family, and she wants them to be on a level where she could throw him a great birthday party because she knows how much their kids would love it. Unfortunately, they aren’t quite there yet in terms of their co-parenting relationship, but Kim dreams that one day they can reach that point.”