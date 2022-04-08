Kanye West gives a crazy gift to his new girlfriend… Katy Perry is selling her house…

March 31, 2022

Kanye West gives his new girlfriend a crazy gift

Kanye West is known for his extravagant gifts. But this time around, the rapper went even further as he gifted his new girlfriend, model Chaney Jones, an extremely rare item. According to ET, the artist found a Birkin bag from the Hermès brand on the luxury site Privé Porter, and not just any: an almost impossible to find version “in silver goatskin with palladium elements”.

A beautiful gift of 250,000 dollars, which he gave her from a distance, since he could only see her open it by Facetime… We do not know if it was the birthday of the star or another special occasion (like the “special occasion” of trying to make Kim Kardashian jealous perhaps).

UK version of ‘Ten Percent’ will be star-studded

“10 percent” has already announced 11 stars for the first season of its remake of Ten percenttitle Call my Agent in Anglo-Saxon countries. According to E! News, producers have recruited Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Williams, Dominic West, Phoebe Dynevor, Jessica and David Oyelowo, Emma Corrin, Himesh Patel, Clemence Poésy and David Harewood.

A first trailer, broadcast this Thursday, shows that the humor remains a priori the same. The first episode of this new version of the cult series, broadcast by the Sundance Now channel, will be broadcast on April 29.