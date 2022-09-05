Kanye West had a ‘good encounter’ with Kim Kardashian over kids’ schools

Good morning from Kanye West and his latest Instagram update.

The rapper – who has been posting on the social media app nonstop this month – told his followers on Saturday that he and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian had a “good reunion” about co-parenting.

“Hi guys I’m baaaaack Sorry I took so long to post Just had a great meeting with Kim about schools,” West, 45, wrote after previously posting a text asking Kardashian, 41, to let their four children start school at his Donda Academy.

The “Heartless” rapper offered his “idea” that their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — should change their schooling to three days at their current private school and two days at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California.

"It's co-parenting," West captioned the text message screenshot via Instagram.





Kanye West posted what it's like to co-parent with Kim Kardashian via Instagram this month.



West did not say if or how the children's school schedule changed.

After taking a step back, the Yeezy designer slowly returned to Instagram to discuss his business plans.

However, things quickly took a turn when he started talking about his family – and his “addiction” to porn.

The rapper posted this screenshot on Instagram last week. kanyewest/Instagram

“Don’t let Kris [Jenner] make you playboy like she did [Kylie Jenner] and Kim do,” West wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on Thursday.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family.

In another post, West called Kardashian’s “cm donors” [sic]– aka Travis Scott, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson – who were romantically involved and had children with Kim’s sisters – Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, respectively.

The “Gold Digger” rapper also posted what appeared to be a text message Kim sent from his mother, Kris Jenner, begging him to “stop” his “endless” Instagram rants that stress her out.

West has since deleted most of those Instagram posts, but continued to grill companies like Adidas and Gap.