Kanye West Hires Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez

Controversial rapper Kanye West has hired Camille Vasquez, one of the lawyers who supported Johnny Depp in his historic defamation battle against Amber Heard.

kanye-westwho has endured a season of erratic behavior and constant provocations, made headlines again after TMZ reported that the rapper added the services of the firm Brown Rudnick in which Camille Vasquez is a fundamental part of the team.

The ace up Kanye’s sleeve is that Camille represents him in his next business interests, also known as contracts, deals and probable trials after the family of George Floyd, the African American murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis in 2020, announced a defamation lawsuit against Ye claiming $250 million for saying that the cause of his death was the use of fentanyl and not police violence.

Recall that the prestigious lawyer Camille Vasquez was the one who helped actor Johnny Depp win his historic defamation battle against Amber Heard. Many of her praised her cross-examination of Amber in the courtroom, and her firm also promoted her as a partner after the trial.

So this led Kanye to require his services, plus the marks continue to leave him.

Balenciaga recently cut ties with West following the rapper’s spate of anti-Semitic and offensive comments, and parent company Kering announced in a statement that the firm “no longer has any relationships or plans for future projects related to this artist.”

While Kanye West still has a multi-million dollar deal with Adidas, his 10-year relationship with the German sportswear brand is currently “under review,” as the company stated earlier this month.

On the other hand, at the end of September, Ye hired divorce attorney Robert Stephan Cohen to represent him in his case against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, Well, it is said that he finally prepared to end this stage.

Kim and Kanye met in the early 2000s but didn’t officially become friends until 2008. They started dating in 2011, welcoming daughter North in 2013 before marrying in 2014, since then they’ve welcomed three more children; Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

