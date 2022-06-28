Kanye West: his feat with Cardi B and Lil Durk will be released this week!

Great and good news for the many fans of Kanye West. Indeed, his feat with Cardi B arrives this week.

It’s official, the feat of Kanye West and Cardi B getting ready to disembark. Only a few more days to wait. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kanye West goes into overdrive

No one can miss the Kanye West phenomenon. And for good reason, since he landed on the music scene, the latter is wildly successful. He then goes on to titles and continues to cause a sensation. Yes, just that!

If Kanye West almost gave up music to get into fashion, he now seems more motivated than ever to focus on rap. Something to reassure his loyal fans who take great pleasure in discovering his titles.

By the way, lately, the famous rapper decided to bet on feats. And yes, he does not hesitate to join forces with great artists to offer breathtaking pieces. And as the latter never does things by halves, he intends to deprive himself of nothing.

Thus, Kanye West will appear in XXXTentacion’s posthumous album. Died in 2018, the rapper will have the right to a beautiful tribute. Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband therefore wanted to participate in this project and confirmed his participation.

But that’s not all. Indeed, Kanye West has decided to join forces with Cardi B to offer an explosive feat. Besides, this new title will land in the week. MCE TV tells you more!

My new single “Hot Shit” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨 Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘 pic.twitter.com/tMHJcAteum — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 27, 2022

His feat with Cardi B arrives this week

Needless to remind, Kanye West rubbed shoulders with the greatest. Indeed, the famous rapper benefits from a very rich contact book. Many big stars are there and he seems to have a good relationship with them.

Moreover, at the beginning of his career, Kanye West even had the chance to working with the famous and great John Legend. The two artists formed a shock duo in Chicago and the rapper seems to keep very good memories of it.

But today, Kanye West joins forces with a completely different star. In effect, Cardi B just announced the arrival of a feat with Kanye West and Lil Durk. The three artists therefore came together to offer “Hot Shit”. As a reminder, this track will be the third release of the year for Cardi B.

It must be said that the latter had explained to her fans want to retire from the music scene. And yet, in September 2021, the latter announced that it wanted to release the sequel to “Invasion Of Privacy” from 2017.

In addition, beyond her feat with Kanye West, Cardi B has announced that she wants add two of his old songs in his new album. These are “WAP” and “Up”. Following this announcement, many criticisms took place on Twitter. Internet users have therefore once again been very critical.

But do not panic, Cardi B wanted to answer it. So she said: “Imagine not putting my OWN records on my album. »

One thing is certain, Cardi B and Kanye West have not finished getting noticed. See you during the week. To be continued.

