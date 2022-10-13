Kanye West hits back after Khloe Kardashian speech

– Advertising –

Kanye West, in response to an early media address, took to Instagram to blast Khloe Kardashian. Khloe had tried to defend Kim’s parenthood, which West strongly opposed. Kanye took to Instagram with a tirade against mother-of-two Khloe Kardashian.

What did Kanye say about Khloe’s address?

Khloe defended Kim’s parenting style on Wednesday in Kanye’s comments section. The 45-year-old rapper wrote a tirade against her on his Instagram, along with a screenshot of the socialite’s comment. Fashion designer Yeezy started by bringing up a previous allegation.

He wrote about the Kardashian-Jenner family allegedly kidnapping his daughter, Chicago. “You liars and you’re liars, y’all kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she remembered her dad wasn’t there,” he also referred to how the birthday party of Psalm was organized while he was returning from Japan. The rapper lamented that he found out about his son’s birthday online.

The father-of-four went on about how he’s supposed to see his kids 100% of the time. The rapper said that since he and Kim were separated, there should be a 50% chance of seeing his kids. He continued to invoke his late mother. West said if she was alive, they wouldn’t have played that way.

What issue did Khloe Kardashian address on Instagram?

By page 6, the 38-year-old TV star felt compelled to defend her sister when commenting on West’s post earlier on Wednesday. This is because he again tried to bring Kim down while dragging his family into it.

The Strong looks better naked the author also lambasted West. She criticized him for once again bringing up the story of the children’s birthday party. Kardashian wrote, “Enough is enough,” adding, “We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone is fed up.”

The revenge body alum referenced the “separation” from Kim he talked about. She claimed that West knew “exactly where” his children were “at all times.” Khloe said the rapper wanted the kids to have separate birthdays. “I’ve seen all the texts to prove it.” She also shared that he attends parties whenever he changes his mind. The keeping up with the Kardashians The star said she and West could have had a private conversation. Since he had no interest in the offer, she had to do it publicly.