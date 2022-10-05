Kanye West hits back at ‘lying’ Khloe Kardashian and claims his family ‘kidnapped’ Chicago on his birthday

The drama does not stop. Kanye West wasted no time answering Khloe Kardashian after she calls him out for ‘tearing down’ her sister Kim Kardashian in the midst of their divorce.

“YOU LIE AND ARE LIARS YOU ESSENTIALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE CAN REMEMBER HER FATHER WAS NOT THERE SO,” the rapper, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 5. alongside a screenshot of a comment Khloé, 38, left on a separate post earlier today. “YALL ALSO HAD A BIRTHDAY PARTY BEFORE THE PSALMS WHEN I WAS RETURNING FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARED ABOUT WAS SEEING PHOTOS OF THE PARTY ONLINE. »

West continued, “ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY KIDS 100% OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE IS A SEPARATION HE SHOULD HAVE DONE 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULD NOT PLAY WITH DONDA LIKE THIS IN JESUS ​​NAME . »

The Yeezy designer’s clapback came shortly after the Good American co-founder sent a lengthy message in defense of her sister, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

” Yes I love you. I don’t want to do it on social media but YOU keep doing it here,” the former revenge body the host commented. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I try to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deviate. »

Khloé then responded to her former brother-in-law’s claims about Chicago’s 4th birthday party, which he alleged he hadn’t been invited to earlier this year. “Once again with the anniversary story,” she wrote. “Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone is fed up. You know exactly where your kids are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.

With Chicago, the “Jesus Walks” artist shares North, 9, Saint, 6 and Psalm, 3, with Kim. In January, West claimed he wasn’t included in plans to celebrate the couple’s youngest daughter – until Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott helped him attend. At the time, a source exclusively refuted the Grammy winner’s claims, telling We that there were “always two parties planned” for Chicago’s big day.

Since splitting from the Skims CEO last year, West has aired her issues with her family via social media countless times. The beauty mogul hit back at her “constant attacks” in a strongly worded Instagram Story in February after West expressed disappointment over Kim and North’s shared TikTok account.

“As a parent who is the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I do my best to protect our daughter while allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she wishes under adult supervision – because it brings him happiness,” she said. written at the time. “Divorce is hard enough for our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way only causes more pain for everyone. … I want to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hope he can finally answer to the third lawyer he had last year to resolve any issues amicably.

The California native was later declared legally single and her last name restored. West, for his part, made a rare comment about co-parenting with the Self-centered author during an interview in September.

“Even to this day, I will always give Kim advice on things that might help because it’s going to be okay with the kids,” he said on the ‘Alo Mind Full’ podcast. “She still has them 80% of the time, [to] raise these children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth was that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the program.