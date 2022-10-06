Entertainment

Kanye West hits out at Kim Kardashian: ‘I would have been in jail before I wore this’

Kanye West is still talked about! This time, he attacked his ex-wife: Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may have divorced last March, but the rapper continues to make his thoughts known about the outfits his ex-wife wears.

In the latest “Kardashian’s” episode, Kim revealed that her ex gave her advice on her fashion choices during her trip to Milan earlier this year.

“He can’t help it”

Kim then took out her phone: “Look what Kanye sent me…: No white glasses. Have security wear black gloves. The orange look drives me so crazy. I would have been in jail before I came out with this. I will be home for the North game”.

“While we’re here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help it,” she continued on camera about the exchange.

The reality TV star, however, does not seem to have taken it badly. “We can laugh at things we like or dislike. No matter how crazy things get sometimes, we’ll always be a family,” she said, adding that she replied, “You’ve been wearing those boots for a long time. So when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know, and you can get advice on mine.”

