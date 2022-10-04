Kanye West is (again) a scandal at Paris Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid reframes him

The last provocation of the American artist started from a slogan affixed to a T-shirt from his new collection, presented Monday in Paris.

A new flash by Kanye West marks the end of Paris Fashion Week. Monday, October 3, the artist gave a confidential parade outside the official calendar, avenue de la Grande Armée. One garment from her YZY collection in particular – featured on the catwalk and worn by the star herself – caught the eye: a black t-shirt with the white lettering on the back, “White Lives Matter” (which the could be translated as “white lives matter”). A slogan which thus refers to the protest movement against social and racial injustice, particularly publicized since the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Sitting in the front row of this parade, the journalist of “Vogue” Gabriella Karefa-Johnson denounced the diversion of the slogan on her Instagram account. For this editor, the behavior of Kanye West is “indefensible”. “The t-shirts this man designs, produces and shares with the world is pure violence,” she wrote in Instagram Story. “There is no excuse, there is no art here.” An opinion visibly shared by other guests, such as Jaden Smith (son of Will Smith), who left the parade before the end.

Stung by these criticisms, Ye took to his social networks to reply. On Tuesday, he thus initiated a campaign against editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson by relaying photos of her and her Instagram account, claiming that she “is not a fashion person”, that Anna Wintour hates her boots…

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband also shared a screenshot of a message he may have received from stylist Mowalola Ogunlesi, who he has collaborated with in the past. Message which suggests that he not insult the journalist and instead initiate a real conversation on the slogan diverted on his T-shirts.

“You are a bully and a joke”

Another reaction noticed, that of the top Gigi Hadid, who commented: “You would like to have a percentage of his intellect. You have no idea haha… If one of your shits has an interest, she could be the only person who could save you. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should prevent someone from giving their opinion…? Lol. You are a bully and a joke.” A response that could very well give the idea of ​​a new campaign of harassment to the principal concerned.