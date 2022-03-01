Kanye West is captured in a romantic outing with Chaney Jones, the model identical to Kim Kardashian

kanye-west seems determined to try to make his new romance with model Chaney Jones works, since he can’t get close to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

This weekend The 24-year-old rapper and model were caught leaving a nightclub in the city of Miami. In the images filtered by the TMZ site you can see Kanye West smiling while going down some escalators in the company of Joneswho is a carbon copy of Kim Kardashian.

Later, The musician took his new girlfriend by the waist and went with her to the truck that was already waiting for them outside the place. Both looked happy smiling like few times.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones in Miami

Photo: Twitter

The physical resemblance of Chaney Jones with Kim Kardashian has impacted social network userswho state that this new relationship is a clear example that He has not been able to get over the breakup with his ex-wife and that is why he clings to going out with someone who imitates her even in the way he dresses.

Who is Kanye West’s new girlfriend?

Kanye West and Chaney Romance rumors sparked days after he and Julia Fox’s breakup was confirmed.

It should be noted that although they have been seen together on a couple of occasions and it is even known that Kim Kardashian’s twin attended the premiere of “Donda 2”, West’s new album, apparently he is not interested in formalizing anything with her, reported TMZ.

Chaney Jones hits with his resemblance to Kim Kardashian

Photo: Instagram @chaneyjonesssss

Sources close to him point out that this relationship is “for fun” and that he is delighted with the similarities between his ex and Jones.