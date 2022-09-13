Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Drake dominate BET Awards nominations

The BET Awards nominations are in and Drake, Kanye and Kendrick Lamar are clearly up there in terms of nominations.

It’s official ! The list of nominations for the BET Awards is out and three artists dominate the selections by far. Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West have amassed more than 30 nominations between them, with Drizzy leading the list with 14 nominations alone. The 6 God is up for hip-hop artist of the year, hustler of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer and hip-hop album of the year.

His “Way 2 Sexy” collaboration with Future and Young Thug and Future’s “Wait for You” music video (also featuring Tems) are nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration and Song of the Year . His verses on “Wait for You” as well as Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs” earned him two nominations in the Sweet 16 category: Best Featured Verse and the track “Jimmy Cooks” with 21 Savage earned him a total of three nominations in the Sweet 16 category. the best collaboration category.

Like Drake, Ye is nominated in the categories hip-hop artist of the year, hustler of the year, best live performer, hip-hop album of the year, best hip-hop video, best collaboration, song of the year. year and best verse. He is also in the running for the title of producer of the year and also for “City of Gods” with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.