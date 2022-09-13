Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Drake dominate BET Awards nominations
Cover of Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers, Drake
The BET Awards nominations are in and Drake, Kanye and Kendrick Lamar are clearly up there in terms of nominations.
It’s official ! The list of nominations for the BET Awards is out and three artists dominate the selections by far. Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West have amassed more than 30 nominations between them, with Drizzy leading the list with 14 nominations alone. The 6 God is up for hip-hop artist of the year, hustler of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer and hip-hop album of the year.
His “Way 2 Sexy” collaboration with Future and Young Thug and Future’s “Wait for You” music video (also featuring Tems) are nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration and Song of the Year . His verses on “Wait for You” as well as Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs” earned him two nominations in the Sweet 16 category: Best Featured Verse and the track “Jimmy Cooks” with 21 Savage earned him a total of three nominations in the Sweet 16 category. the best collaboration category.
Like Drake, Ye is nominated in the categories hip-hop artist of the year, hustler of the year, best live performer, hip-hop album of the year, best hip-hop video, best collaboration, song of the year. year and best verse. He is also in the running for the title of producer of the year and also for “City of Gods” with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s “Family Ties” is competing for best hip-hop video, best collaboration and “Track Impact,” the Compton rapper was notably nominated for “The Heart Part 5” and he and Dave Free are also up for Video Director of the Year.
Future comes in fourth with eight nominations, while Baby Keem, Cardi B and J. Cole are tied in six categories each.
Fat Joe will host this year’s show.
“This will be the BIGGEST award show in history. It is truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards, and I cannot thank Connie (Orlando) and the entire BET family enough for the opportunity. We will celebrate music, culture and entertainment, honor the world’s biggest and brightest stars and make it an unforgettable night full of laughter and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”
As previously announced, the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will be taped at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta on Friday, September 7. And the ceremony will be broadcast on September 30.