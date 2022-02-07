Kanye West: “Kim Kardashian accused me of putting a bounty on her”

The public war between Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian reached another level on Sunday when the rapper wrote on social media that Kardashian accused him of “putting a bounty on her.”

In the caption of an iPhone screenshot that read simply ‘send me Kim’s number,’ West wrote in all caps: ‘Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a bounty on her. So, let me understand, I’m going to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being a drug addict, then I’m going to play with my son, take my graphic novel Akira and I am accused of stealing, now I am accused of this ».

West added: “These allegations can really get someone locked up.” A Kardashian representative did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Earlier on Sunday, West shared another batch of iPhone screenshots showing what he claimed was one of Kardashian’s cousins ​​siding with him regarding his position on TikTok. to daughter North West):



“Kim’s cousin agrees with me about Tik Tok, even though he asked me about the Yeezys right after,” he wrote. “I do it for every parent on both sides. The future of children is controlled unilaterally. I don’t even have the right to be angry as a father … A father should never have to beg for the position of his children. “

Ye via Instagram: “THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVERD DI … pic.twitter.com/lBYwt3x6Q5 – Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 6, 2022



Earlier this week, after West made public her disapproval of her daughter’s use of social media, Kim wrote on Instagram: “Kanye’s continuing attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more painful than any TikTok North could create, ”he wrote. “As a parent I am doing my best to protect our daughter, while allowing her to express her creativity in the medium she desires with adult supervision.”

Kardashian went on to note how difficult the divorce process between her and West was, saying that her “obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for everyone.” Kardashian added that she always wanted to create a “healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” that would benefit her children, “but that West” continues to make it impossible at every step. “



In December, as official divorce proceedings continued, Kardashian filed papers to be declared legally single. While Kim remained relatively quiet about the separation, West publicly pleaded for reconciliation.



Kim concluded her note by saying, “I wish to handle all matters concerning our children privately, and I hope he can finally answer the third lawyer he has had in the past year to resolve any issues amicably.”