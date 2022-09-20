Kanye West: Kim Kardashian’s ex has found love again, and not with anyone!

Last August, after a highly publicized romantic relationship that lasted 9 months, Kim Kardashian and the young comedian from Saturday Night Live Pete Davidson have decided to put an end to this idyll. Relatives of the two stars then explained to the magazine Page Six that this break was the consequence of incompatible schedules, but also of their age difference (41 years for her and 28 years for him). The newspaper The Sun, in his article of September 8, 2022, claimed that it was the comedian who decided to break up.

Anyway, this separation had greatly amused her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. The latter had shared, Monday, August 8 on his Instagram account, a false cover of the New York Timeson which one could read:Skete Davidson dead at age 28″, meaning “Skete Davidson dies aged 28” in French. For a few months, the interpreter of Stronger gave this nickname to the humorist, which means “skeleton“.

A “publicity stunt”?

And while Kim Kardashian recently hinted that she’s not ready to commit to a relationship again and that she “needs of time“ for her, Kanye West has just started a story with the famous and sublime South African top model Candice Swanepoel. The two lovebirds were notably spotted together at a New York Fashion Week event, reported Page Six. “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new… They connected over fashion and creativity“, a source reportedly told EntertainmentTonight before qualifying his remarks by saying that this couple is only one “publicity shot“.

As a reminder, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have lived a beautiful romance. They formalized their relationship in April 2012 before getting married in Italy two years later and finally starting divorce proceedings in early 2021. Together, they are the parents of four children: North, born June 15 2013, Saint, born December 5, 2015, Chicago, born January 15, 2018 via surrogate and Psalm, born May 10, 2019.