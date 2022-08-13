Kanye West: Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband is in a relationship again?

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, rapper Kanye West would he be in a relationship again? We give you more details!

Kanye West again as a couple?

While Kim Kardashian has just announced the end of her relationship with Pete Davidson, Kanye West, for his part, would have found love. The rapper is very active when it comes to comment on the life of his ex-wife. But remains very discreet about his own.

Kanye West does it all the same talk about him right now. Especially after the purchase of his brand new villa in Malibu. The interpreter of Donda has indeed offered a beautiful house at 60 million dollars by the seaside.

But it is not the price of his house that is the most talked about. Indeed, the 45-year-old rapper would have been seen with a pretty young woman in California.

It would be the young model Monica Corgan, notably famous in the United States for her OnlyFans account. For the moment, it is impossible to know if the rapper and the pretty brunette are in a relationship.

But you still have to keep in mind that Kim Kardashian’s ex is not used to showing off with her friends. It is therefore believed that the two starlets are dating.

As a reminder, since his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the father of the family has not been as a couple only with Julia Fox. A relationship as fake as it is quick.

” I raised the morale of the troops lol and not only that, but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him, but I was not in love with him. You think I’m 12? » explained the young woman after their breakup.

Kim Kardashian again a heart to take

While Kanye West seems to have found love again, Kim Kardashian for her part is once again on the singles market. After more than 9 months of romance, the pretty brunette and Pete Davidson decided to end their relationship.

“They both travel all the time and it was hard” explains a close source to People magazine. The 41-year-old star and the 28-year-old comedian reportedly struggled to see each other because of their busy schedules.

“The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete was the best antidote” specifies a source to the same medium. During the time they dated, Pete and Kanye West’s ex were inseparable.

The couple had made many very noticeable public appearances. It was last May that the couple made their first official outing.

Despite the many years apart, the two starlets were very close. Together they had to face the incessant remarks and attacks by Kanye West.

When they announced their breakup, the latter obviously did not miss the opportunity to comment on the news. Kim Kardashian had even intervened to make him remove a post published on social networks.

Now that she’s single again, Kanye West seems more reassured. He was even able to turn the page and find love in the arms of another.