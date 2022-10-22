Kanye West makes an unexpected declaration of love to Kim Kardashian!

In a new interview, Kanye West made an adorable new statement to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He is still in love!

Kim Kardashian has been living apart from Kanye West for several months now. As a reminder, she filed for divorce from the latter last year. If she wants to, the latter is not ready to let her go.

An unexpected separation

For many years, Kim Kardashian had a love affair with Kanye West. The two had their ups and downs but still decided to .

As a reminder, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The last two were born to a surrogate mother. They also do the greater happiness for their family.

If the two lovebirds seemed to fix their perfect love, the young woman finally decided to put an end to this story. After the excesses of the rapper, she filed for divorce.

A bad surprise for the principal concerned who did not expect it at all. Despite the separation, the main interested party seems to have. He does not hesitate to talk about her during interviews.

This Friday, October 21, Kanye West also made confidences during an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored”. He revealed that he had no intention of lose its role of “protector”.

“I may be divorced on paper. But I’m not divorced from the idea of ​​being the protector” , revealed the principal concerned. His name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye”.

Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian

It would also seem that Kanye West thinks that it is still possible to repair his relationship with Kim Kardashian. And for good reason, he wondered: “If we ever we had to be together again, what would be our name? Kimye? » .

Subsequently, he made a beautiful declaration of love to the mother of his children. Kanye West has said he loves Kim Kardashian “for life.” Before adding: “Curiously, I will protect her” .

It remains to be seen whether these words will succeed in pleasing the main interested party. And for good reason, the latter seems very angry with the rapper. Because of these recent crises, she has decided to cut ties.

At her daughter North’s game a few days ago, she didn’t speak to Kanye West. The two have decided to watch the game away from each other.

On the one hand, Kim Kardashian appeared with Saint, Chicago and Psalm. While the artist watched the match alone. Several sources have admitted that the young woman had a hard time supporting her ex-husband lately.

For his part, Kanye West explained that he would always be involved in the education of their children. During the “Alo Mind Full” podcast, he revealed: “Even to this day, I will always give advice to Kim about things that might help” .