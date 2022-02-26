Kanye West makes fun of Pete Davidson; the comedian closes his Instagram

the war of kanye-west against Peter Davidson does not stop

The singer does not seem willing to resign himself and accept that his marriage with kim kardashian finished and now he used some audios in which his ex-partner praises him.

Since the socialite and Davidson’s relationship began, the rapper has done nothing more than try to make it end and make it clear that she is still his wife.

On February 14, he gave Kim a truck full of red roses, and wrote to her on several occasions, in order to get the businesswoman to give her marriage another chance.

However, she has been very clear that she no longer wants to have a further relationship with the musician, and has asked him to be respectful of the comedian.

This Tuesday, during the presentation of “Donda 2”, West used an audio in which Kim Kardashian talks about his qualities.

“I married the greatest rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest black man in America. A talented and complete genius who gave me four

incredible children”, was heard during the presentation in Miami, which caused the astonishment of those present.

At that same event, West performed a track in which he appears to send another message to Davidson.

“Never come between a man and his children. They don’t have enough security for this,” says the song’s lyrics, which many interpreted as a clear reference to the actor.

In the midst of the scandal, Pete Davidson deactivated his Instagram account for the second time.

mafa