Kanye West more and more virulent, the tone rises with Khloé Kardashian

CM



06/10/2022 at 10:54 Updated 06/10/2022 at 11:00



Both professionally and personally, Kanye West is in a storm that he continues to maintain.

Kanye West’s Instagram account continues to be at the heart of great tension. After a first splash a few days ago, following his Parisian fashion show and the presentation of a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, the artist’s personal problems are – once again – exposed. in the sight of all.

Accused of having gone too far with his controversial t-shirt, then his campaign of harassment against a journalist from “Vogue” magazine, Kanye West rose up in a new Instagram post by evoking his family life since his divorce from with Kim Kardashian: “And to everyone outraged by my t-shirt, where were you when I couldn’t see my kids. I spoke about it publicly in the hope of obtaining public support at this time,” he wrote in particular on Tuesday.

What’s next after this ad

In the process, her ex-sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian replied in commentary: “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do it on social media but YOU keep doing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful, but please STOP tearing down Kimberly and using our family when you want to deviate (…). We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone is fed up. You know exactly where your kids are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays,” Kim’s little sister explained.

What’s next after this ad

“As you yourself pointed out, it is she (Kim Kardashian, editor’s note) who takes care of your children 80% of the time. Please leave her and the family out of this so the children can be brought up peacefully,” she added. Unsurprisingly, Kanye West was quick to respond, still in a virulent tone: “You lie and you are liars, you all kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember the absence of his father (…). This is how you play it with black fathers, ”launched the artist in particular.

What’s next after this ad

What’s next after this ad

Kanye West shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm (9, 6, 4 and 3) with his famous ex-wife, from whom he has been separated for a year and a half. Since then, the rapper and stylist has continued to claim that his former wife is depriving him of their children. He also attacked comedian Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian between November 2021 and August 2022.