Kanye West, NBA Youngboy, Drake and More Appear in Video – Lil Wayne’s Birthday Tribute

Kanye West stated that lil wayne is the “Goats” in a video montage for the 40th anniversary of Weezy.

Lil Wayne’s loved ones show him their love.

September 27 was the birthday of Weezy F. Baby. Before the very day of his birth, the Louisiana rapper hosted a dinner party with some of his relatives. Those who couldn’t attend still managed to show their love in the form of a tribute video.

During the festive meal, friends and family of wayne aired an audiovisual of certain relatives and associates in the entertainment industry. They showed him the greatest love. The proteges of Weezy, Nicki Minaj and Drake, congratulated him on having changed their lives forever. In addition, Kanye West reiterated the claims of the foals of Wayne.

“Yo, we are here in Paris”, he said before speaking inaudibly. “Happy birthday to GOAT, Lil Wayne. This is Yes. » The tribute video also featured compliments from Floyd Mayweather and of NBA Youngboywho rightly called himself the “son” of wayne.

The five-minute audio-visual element also featured appearances by DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Janet Jackson and others. All these moving testimonies were followed by the song “God Did” of Khalid. The anniversary celebrations of wayne also reserved other surprises.