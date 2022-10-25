Kanye West opens up about his divorce from Kim Kardashian

Since March 2, 2022, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have registered their divorce. Despite their official separation, the one who now calls himself Ye and no longer Kanye continues to confide in his divorce and raise tensions between the two ex-lovers.

Ye’s secrets

During an interview given on October 21, 2022, the rapper said he was only divorced “On paper”. He thus stated: “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced on the idea of ​​being the protector”. He then added: “His name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?” He did, however, conclude with a positive our by insisting that he “will love Kim for life” before adding “oddly enough I will protect her.”

For her part, Kim Kardashian wanted to denounce the anti-Semitic words of the artist. For the past few days, Ye has been at the heart of a new controversy because of controversial remarks about the Jewish community. Faced with this new scandal, Kim Kardashian hastened to show her anger against her ex-husband. On Twitter, she wrote: “Hate speech is never acceptable or excusable. I stand with the Jewish community and call for an immediate end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric against it. »