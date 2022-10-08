Kanye West pokes fun at Hailey Bieber and Drake over their past romance

Image Credit: Shutter

Kanye “Ye” West just turned around and dragged Duck in his latest Instagram rant on Friday morning just days after praising the rapper for liking one of his shocking posts. In the message since deleted, seen here45 year old man donda the rapper told Drake, 35, to go get his “daughter” before he got upset. Along with his caption, Kanye shared a screenshot from a 2016 entertainment tonight article titled “Getting Serious? “Drake Wears Hailey Baldwin’s ‘H’ Necklace After Date”.

As fans know, Hailey Bieber, née Baldwin, 25, has been married to Justin Bieber for four years. However, in 2016, there were rumors that she and the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker had sparked a romance. Drake’s greatest relationship before that was with Rihannawho has since given birth to a baby with the rapper A$AP Rocky. Drake also has a child, Adoniswhom he welcomed in secret with his ex, Sophie Brussauxin 2017.

Hailey had already been addressed by Kanye earlier in the week when he called her “the Hailey Baldloose nose job.” The insults came after she stood up to vogue editor Gabriella Karefa Johnson following the very obvious attacks on his place in the fashion world by Kanye “My respect for you runs deep my friend! she wrote on her Instagram Story. She added, “To know you is to love you and to work with you is an honor. The kindest. the most talented. the funniest. the classiest.

Once the ‘baldloose’ comment was made and the media picked it up, Kanye shared a screenshot of an article and asked Justin, 28, if he was ‘cancelled again’ . In a follow-up article defending his criticism of the vogue editor, he mentioned the “Baby” singer once again. “JUSTIN GET YOUR DAUGHTER BEFORE I FUCK ME,” he wrote. According to a source close to Justin, he was “really quite disappointed” that Kanye brought him and his wife into his tirade.

Hot Items Currently

“He had so much love and respect for the guy, and they had been friends for many years,” the insider said. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye has given Justin so much advice since he’s known him, and he’s been a source of wisdom and advice. »

“It was really a low blow to go after Hailey when she had done nothing wrong,” they continued. “Justin is torn whether or not to respond to Kanye’s insults. Everyone around him in his camp advises against it. They all think answering would only add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now to be caught up in this drama. It went from drama years ago.

Related link

Neither Drake nor Hailey responded to Kanye’s messages.