Kanye West pokes fun at Kim Kardashian’s outfit

On the October 6 episode of The Kardashians, Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s recent fashion choices have once again been called into question after her ex-husband Kanye West sent her a disturbing text about her outfit. The post, which the beauty mogul read during the episode, featured a series of harsh words intended to poke fun at some of the outfits Kim has chosen since her divorce from Kanye.

Notably, the pair, who separated in 2021 after eight years of marriage, have had a heated back and forth since their divorce. From Kanye’s attempts to win back his ex while threatening potential partners, to his obsession with offering fashion advice to Kim. During the episode, the Skims CEO seemed to have it around her neck after receiving yet another fashion tip from her ex, albeit in a derogatory way.

Kim Kardashian’s outfit drove Kanye crazy

Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians centered on Kim Kardashian’s trip to Milan to support her younger sister Kendall Jenner, who graced her first-ever Prada fashion show in February. While deciding what outfit to wear for the day alongside her fashion team, Kanye’s message popped up on Kim Kardashian’s phone.

The 41-year-old laughed after reading its content, before drawing her team’s attention to the post, which referenced paparazzi photos of Kim wearing outfits he deemed inappropriate. The reality star read aloud,

“No white glasses. Better to have security wear black gloves.

He also called out a specific look she rocked earlier this year, with an orange leather jumpsuit. Mocking the outfit, the donda singer wrote:

“The orange look drove me so crazy. I would have gone to jail before I got out in there.

Addressing the ongoing attack on her fashion choices, Kim Kardashian revealed in a confessional that Kanye couldn’t help it when it came to giving her fashion advice. Going further, the reality star admitted to offering opinions on things they liked or disliked, and laughing at the time was their thing. She also revealed that no matter how crazy things got between them, they would always remain a family, united by their four children.

Kim’s return to Kanye’s Mockery

Although she made it clear that she had no grievance against Kanye for making fun of his outfit, Kim Kardashian decided to pay him back with her own coin. She revealed:

“I’ll text him back and say, you know you’ve been wearing those boots for a long time. So when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know. And then you can give advice on mine.

This isn’t the first time Kanye West has disapproved of Kim Kardashian’s outfit since their divorce. In the first season of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old experienced a similar dilemma. Next, the rapper slapped a brown leather dress from her Skims x Fendi collection, matching gloves and snakeskin shoes she wore to the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards in November.

Kim revealed how Kanye called her afterwards to express his disapproval and claim that her career was over. To back up his point, the hip-hop mogul sent in a photo of Marge Simpson wearing something similar. Luckily, his career predictions never came true, but the incident made viewers realize just how invested Kanye was in Kim’s style, having been her fashionista throughout their marriage.