Kanye West publicly apologizes to Kim Kardashian: “I did unacceptable things”

Just a few days ago the news of the dating between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke and now, Kanye West has decided to publicly apologize to his ex-wife for all the mistakes made in the course of their relationship.

From the stage at Los Angeles Mission’s Thanksgiving Eve charity event, the rapper revealed that his only dream is to rebuild her family and finally see her united and happy.

“All I think about, every day, is how to reunite my family and heal the pain I have caused. I have made my family and me a target for not aligning with the mainstream Hollywood politics and that has our marriage is trying “.

In these words the reference to his ties to Donald Trump, a politician from whom his ex-wife has always wanted to distance herself. Kanye West later added: “I ran for president without having adequate training or allies by my side. I did unacceptable things as a husband and embarrassed my family.”

In short, it seems that the singer is ready to try anything and everything with his ex-wife in the desire to win it back. The divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was disclosed only last February, who knows if this mea culpa of the rapper will allow the couple to meet again.