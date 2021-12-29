News

Kanye West publicly apologizes to Kim Kardashian: “I did unacceptable things”

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

Just a few days ago the news of the dating between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke and now, Kanye West has decided to publicly apologize to his ex-wife for all the mistakes made in the course of their relationship.

From the stage at Los Angeles Mission’s Thanksgiving Eve charity event, the rapper revealed that his only dream is to rebuild her family and finally see her united and happy.

“All I think about, every day, is how to reunite my family and heal the pain I have caused. I have made my family and me a target for not aligning with the mainstream Hollywood politics and that has our marriage is trying “.

In these words the reference to his ties to Donald Trump, a politician from whom his ex-wife has always wanted to distance herself. Kanye West later added: “I ran for president without having adequate training or allies by my side. I did unacceptable things as a husband and embarrassed my family.”

In short, it seems that the singer is ready to try anything and everything with his ex-wife in the desire to win it back. The divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was disclosed only last February, who knows if this mea culpa of the rapper will allow the couple to meet again.

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Because the fruitarian diet sent Ashton Kutcher to the hospital with pancreatitis

October 30, 2021

Tom Hanks, seeing his son Colin will blow you away: it’s almost impossible to recognize them

September 26, 2021

“I started as a child, it destroyed my brain” – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Staples Center, Vanessa Bryant: “It will always be the house that Kobe built”

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button