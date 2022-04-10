Kanye West: Rapper ”Missing” Following Split From Kim Kardashian

It was a feeling of sadness that washed over Kanye West after the judge granted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian single status.

Indeed, after the latter filed for divorce, the rapper did the impossible to win her back. Small gifts, posts on his social accounts, etc.

All these attempts ended in total failure. Kim Kardashian seems to have turned the page, and is living a new relationship with comedian Peter Davidson.

The divorce from Kim Kardashian has knocked out Kanye West. He has become increasingly rare on social media, which has his fans worried.

American rapper Fivio Foreign has given an update on Kanye West’s current state after he distanced himself from social media over his tirade against Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend.

Sharing the update on Twitter on Friday, April 9, the rapper revealed that West was taking time off to rest and relax.

“YE is on a relaxing island clearing your mind and healing from all the stresses of society,” Fivio tweeted. “He appreciates the support for the album and the response.”

Following the social media mayhem that erupted when West attacked his ex-wife and boyfriend, there were rumors that he was seeking help, but Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee came forward to refute those reports.